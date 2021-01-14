Increasing clouds tonight and a slight chance of rain or freezing rain for Yakima & Tri-Cities overnight with low temps in the low 30’s. Friday starts off mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny in the afternoon high temps in the 40’s. The weekend will be calm for most of our region with temperatures cooling back down to normal for this time of year. Snow in the mountains this weekend Saturday night through Sunday night.
Calm Weekend ahead
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.