Can I bring Alcohol?

General admission guests may not bring alcoholic beverages onto the premises at any time.
Private Hospitality guest: only guests with premium parking passes may enter with alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed through pedestrian gates. Alcohol in transport must be sealed and covered in cooler, bag, etc. Alcohol may not be consumed outside of eligible hospitality areas (citations will be issued). No one under 21 is allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in any area. Anyone under 21 consuming alcohol will receive a citation and so may the host, but guests under 21 are allowed in hospitality areas.
Service and Consumption: The Tri-City Water Follies has adopted an alcohol policy that is designed to protect our guests and our community. We ask our guests to please drink responsibly. Cabs, Ben Franklin Transit and drop off/pick-up areas are available in Columbia Park (Kennewick side).
Tri-City Water Follies Guests are expected to obey all state and local laws governing the purchase, possession, and consumption of alcohol. It is illegal for anyone under the age of twenty one (21) years old to purchase, possess, or consume alcoholic beverages. Guests under the age of 21, that are in possession of or observed consuming alcoholic beverages along with guests who pass off alcohol to a guest under the age of 21, will be referred to the Kennewick Police Department (KPD)/ the Pasco Police Department (PPD) for citation or arrest.