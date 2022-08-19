crash

WHITE PASS, Wash.-

A one car rollover crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. near milepost 168 on US highway 12, partially blocking traffic.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rob Aucutt, the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

The driver, a 39 year old male, was travelling westbound when he crossed the center line, hit a tree, rolled several times, and came to rest in a ditch.

He was trapped in the vehicle for 45 minutes before being transported to the hospital.

The roadway is currently cleared and traffic is moving.