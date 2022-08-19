WHITE PASS, Wash.-
A one car rollover crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. near milepost 168 on US highway 12, partially blocking traffic.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rob Aucutt, the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel.
The driver, a 39 year old male, was travelling westbound when he crossed the center line, hit a tree, rolled several times, and came to rest in a ditch.
He was trapped in the vehicle for 45 minutes before being transported to the hospital.
The roadway is currently cleared and traffic is moving.
