On Sunday afternoon, nearly 5,000 race fans made their way to the Tri-City Raceway for the 2022 Fall Classics. Chad Holaday, one of this weekend's drivers, acknowledged that it was fantastic to see that level of fan support in the stands.
He said he would probably be doing something else with his free time if there weren't so many fans in the stands.
“We come out here to put on a show for the fans," said Holaday. "It's kind of like when you watch a movie. You['ve] got certain actors you like and you get into the suspense and the action of the movie. We like to provide that for the fans out there."
Holaday did not disappoint the fans on Sunday. He crossed the finish line first in the 2022 Fall Classic B Modified Invitational.
"It's phenomenal [to get a win]. We built this car from scratch. Every tube in it, every nut and bolt, suspension piece, engine, the whole nine yards. We built this out of my shop from scratch, so it's our one one off chassis, and we had a really good run this year."
Other winners from the weekend:
Travis McKinney, Hobby Stocks
Lane Sundholm, Ministock
Chad Broom, Vintage Modifieds
Doni Wanat rode home with the Running Fall Classic presented by Toyota Northwest Super Late Model Series 125 first place trophy and the $10k that came with the win.
