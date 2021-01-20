Increasing clouds today with patchy morning fog, mainly along area rivers. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
The forecast still remains a bit challenging as models are now tracking Thursday/Friday's weather system farther west and south. This change will limit the amount of available moisture in our viewing area and limiting our snowfall potential. Timing of this system also remains difficult, but we should see some light snow or rain/snow mix developing Thursday morning then transitioning to rain/snow and/or rain by late morning. If there is any moisture left Thursday night-Friday morning we could see a little light snow. Accumulation will be light...
Snowfall Accumulation - Thursday-Friday Early Morning
- Cascades: 1-3" (2-5" White Pass South)
- East Slopes: 1-2"
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or less
- Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin, Walla Walla/Pendleton: 1/2" or less
- Foothills (above 1,000 ft): 1-2"
- Blues: 2-5"
Clearing skies Friday afternoon through Saturday with high pressure, highs in the mid 30s-low 40s. Increasing clouds Sunday morning as another front moves onshore. This system could give us a better chance for accumulating snow late Sunday evening-early Monday morning. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Clearing skies Monday afternoon and dry weather on Tuesday with temperatures running below average. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid-upper 20s. Another system arriving late Wednesday evening/night with a chance for rain/snow mix.