Partly cloudy and lighter winds today with a slight chance for afternoon mountain showers. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A front arrives Saturday with breezy winds and scattered showers developing late morning-early afternoon, highs near 70. The front pushes east late Saturday evening taking the showers with it, overnight lows in the 30s-low 40s. Dry and pleasant Sunday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Another front will move through the Pacific Northwest next Monday with breezy winds and a slight chance for a few stray showers, mainly in the mountain, highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
High pressure returns Tuesday and Wednesday with a nice warming trend. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 70s on Tuesday and near 80 Wednesday. Another weather disturbance could produce stray showers next Thursday with highs falling into the low-mid 70s.
