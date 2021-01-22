Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing fog (Walla Walla-Pendleton) and a few flurries or light snow showers early this morning. Clearing skies this afternoon for most areas except the foothills where the clouds and fog will be a bit more stubborn keeping their temperatures in the mid 30s. Morning temperatures in the low 30s, mid to upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
Brief ridging will provide us with sunshine Saturday after some patchy morning fog, highs in the low 40s. Increasing clouds Sunday morning as another front moves onshore. Light snow or rain/snow mix will likely start late afternoon/evening and then transitions to snow Sunday night. This system is still several days out, but light snow could be possible...
Possible Snow Accumulation... Sunday PM-Monday Morning (Note: Not set in stone!)
- Cascade Passes: 2-6"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, Columbia Basin: 1" or Less
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton), Pullman, Spokane: 1-3"
- Blues: 2-5"
Clearing skies Monday afternoon and dry weather on Tuesday with temperatures running below average. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid-upper 20s. The active pattern continues with a system arriving overnight Tuesday-Wednesday morning bringing us another chance for a wintry mix. Mainly dry next Thursday with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.