Tonight, we have a 20-50% chance of rain more than likely in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys. Patchy fog will once again develop through the region and overnight lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Patchy fog and cloudy skies will be in the weather pattern for Wednesday and high temperatures in the mid 50’s. Wednesday night another system will move across the region bringing and a chance of showers after 11 pm carrying into Thursday with more scattered showers and breezy to gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Unsettled weather will continue into next week with more wet weather. Snow levels remain in the 6-8,000 ft. range
Chance of Rain and More Fog In The Forecast Tonight
