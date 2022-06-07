Increasing clouds tonight with a chance of showers late 9 PM-1 AM mild overnight temps in the 50s and 60s.
Wednesday clearing with afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and 80s. There is a chance of brief scattered T-Storms in the Blues tomorrow afternoon/evening lows cool slightly to the mid and upper 50s overnight.
Thursday begins dry with increasing afternoon clouds and a chance of scattered showers and warm temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Hit or miss showers Friday and breezy winds.
The weekend setup is looking to be stormy once again, on Saturday there is a good chance of strong thunderstorms in the area much like last weekend with heavy downpours, gusty winds (30-40 MPH), and lightning. Temperatures drop back into the 70s.
Monday mostly sunny and breezy temps remain in the low to mid 70s.
