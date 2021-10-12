Cloudy skies tonight with a chance of rain for Yakima & Tri-Cities after 11 pm temperatures a little warmer tonight with lows in the mid 30’s and low 40’s. Patch frost will develop tonight and a light dusting of snow in the Cascades and Blues accumulations of 2” or less. Tomorrow partly cloudy to start then mostly sunny with Breezy to Gusty winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph. Winds will be substantially stronger in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge 25-30 mph gusts. High Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s. High pressure and a warming trend return Thursday & Friday & Saturday temperatures will climb up into the mid to upper 60’s
Chance of Rain Tonight & Mountain Snow Showers!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.