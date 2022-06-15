Increasing clouds and a chance of overnight showers. Showers are more likely for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and a slight chance in the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows in the 50s.
Thursday looks to be mild, with mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of stray showers in the Kittitas Valley and Cascades. Daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
Unsettled weather conditions from Friday afternoon through Monday with the potential for isolated thunderstorms across the central OR mountains, Blues, and Wallowa Friday and Saturday. A slight chance of stray showers for Yakima and Tri-Cities through the weekend.
