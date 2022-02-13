Clouds move in tonight with a 20-30% of rain after 10 AM in Yakima and Tri-Cities overnight lows in the 30s and tomorrows highs in the 50s. Tuesday the sunshine returns with mild temperatures all week in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest accumulations expected at the higher elevations.