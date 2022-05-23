Partly cloudy and breezy tonight with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Gusty winds for Yakima/Kittitas Valleys 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing after midnight. Low temperatures in the 40s. 

Dry and warm weather on the way for Tuesday & Wednesday temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Thursday night another system moves in bringing a chance of evening or overnight showers. Temperatures drop slightly for the Memorial Day weekend with a chance of scattered showers throughout the weekend. 

