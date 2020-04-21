Good evening and a happy Tuesday! Increasing clouds and breezy conditions through tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40s. 

Big changes are on the way Wednesday as a frontal system moves in. Expect scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures tomorrow morning-afternoon. Highs drop into the low-mid 60s with breezy winds. Most areas will see a 0.25''of rain or less. 
 
A few lingering showers may be possible Thursday with the best chance in the mountains. Dry and warmer Friday and Saturday with highs in the low-mid 70s.  
 
 
Looking ahead, we could see another round of rain Saturday night-Sunday morning as the next system moves through. Breezy and cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 60s-70. 

