Happy Tuesday everyone! Expect some changes moving through tomorrow. Increased cloud cover, and scattered showers push through ahead of our next weather maker. Lows tonight in the 40s- low 50s.
A fast moving cold front will arrive overnight into early Wednesday morning. Look for scattered showers in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys after 1-2 am.
A band of showers with stray thunderstorms will move through the Tri-Cities and foothills through the morning. Behind the front, winds will increase and temperatures will drop as temperatures reach the mid 60s-near 70.
High pressure returns Thursday with plenty more sunshine for the rest of the week. A warming trend starts Friday through Mother's Day Sunday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90.