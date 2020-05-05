Happy Tuesday everyone! Expect some changes moving through tomorrow. Increased cloud cover, and scattered showers push through ahead of our next weather maker. Lows tonight in the 40s- low 50s. 

A fast moving cold front will arrive overnight into early Wednesday morning.  Look for scattered showers in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys after 1-2 am.

A band of showers with stray thunderstorms will move through the Tri-Cities and foothills through the morning. Behind the front, winds will increase and temperatures will drop as temperatures reach the mid 60s-near 70. 

High pressure returns Thursday with plenty more sunshine for the rest of the week.  A warming trend starts Friday through Mother's Day Sunday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. 

