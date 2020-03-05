Happy Thursday!
A mild night tonight but changes are on the horizon as we move into the end of the work week.
Increasing clouds and a slight chance for a stray shower Friday ahead of an advancing cold front. Highs dropping into the mid-upper 50s on Friday. Rain chances increase late Friday evening through Saturday morning as the front moves into eastern Washington and Oregon.
We could see a few snowflakes in Yakima and Kittitas Valley Saturday morning. But don't worry, no accumulation. We could see a chance for scattered showers Saturday afternoon with cool unstable air moving into the region. Highs drop into the low-mid 50s Saturday.
Remember to set clocks forward Saturday night into Sunday as we "Spring Forward" at 2:00 A.M.
Partly sunny, dry and cooler Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Warmer weather returns next week!