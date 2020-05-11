Happy Monday! Tonight expect increasing clouds and winds ahead of our next weather maker moving in late this evening. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s.
Our next system sitting off the Oregon coastline will transition us into a cooler and more unsettled weather pattern through mid-week. Showers and cooler temperatures expected Tuesday-Wednesday. Scattered showers and a chance thunderstorms for the entire Columbia Basin.
Tuesday looks to be the best day for thunderstorm development, as there will be plenty of instability. Remember if you hear thunder roar... head indoors!
Wednesday will be much calmer with our best chance of rain in the mountains and foothills. High temperatures cool into the 60s-low 70s mid-week.
Looking ahead, expect another chance of rain on Thursday before leaving us dry Friday and Saturday. Before our next weather system arrives on Sunday.