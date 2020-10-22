KENNEWICK, WA - As we move into phase 2 of the state's Safe Start reopening plan, one big change we can expect is the reopening of movie theaters.
It’s been seven months since the last time movie theaters have been open to the public in Washington state, Mamie Gale, manager of Fairchild Cinemas in the Tri-Cities tells us it’s good to be back.
"It’s really exciting, we’ve been looking forward to this day for a very long time... and actually it's business as usual with just a little added safety," she said.
Some of the changes mean fewer people allowed in each auditorium. Right now seating capacity in each theater is limited to 25 percent and social distancing is a must.
"If you purchase four seats, two seats on either side of your party and two seats directly in front of you and behind you will be blocked off. So you’ll have a great radius of distance inside the theaters when you are watching the movie," Gale told NBC Right Now.
Per state mandates, face masks are required throughout the building, but Gale says guests can take them off to eat or drink.
She also says you will find hand sanitizing stations and a staff that is dedicated to following Covid-19 protocols.
But for those who don’t feel comfortable sitting next to strangers during a pandemic... you might wanna check out AMC theaters.
The corporate chain is now offering private screenings of older films and allowing people to rent out their own personal theater starting at just $99 dollars at participating locations.