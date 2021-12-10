EAST OF WALLA WALLA - This backyard gem is more of a backyard road trip east from Tri-cities, past Walla Walla along Highway 12.
This road trip will have a few frequent stops so there will be plenty of bathroom breaks for you and the kids if you need them. There is also great spots to get out and stretch your legs.
The first stop after we hit the road will be the one, the only, world famous, Jolly Green Giant.
With a plaque to point him out on the hillside, the Jolly Green Giant is seeded and outlined in rocks on the hillside so each spring he comes to life in a vibrant green figure on the hillside.
Also outside of the little town of Dayton is the Patit Creek Campsite where Lewis & Clark first laid down to sleep when they came to the region.
The Dayton citizens set up metal silhouettes in a full scale remake of the campsite with each person who had camped there named on their metal cutouts.
Since we're out there, let's head into town and see what Dayton is all about. It is a little town with not too much to look at other than a large train station that was built in 1881.
The train station is now a museum full of the city's history, but it is also the oldest surviving passenger train station in the state!
A little ways back on Highway 12 is the little city of Waitsburg. Founded in 1865 it is the only city in the state that operates as a Territory Charter. This means the city can make its own laws that builds the foundation of its own government.