UMATILLA, OR. - McNary Dam is located around 30 miles south of Kennewick on the Washington-Oregon Columbia River Border.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the dam is almost a mile and a half long and passes 2,200,000 cubic feet of water per second.
This helps the dam with its primary function of hydropower and navigation on the river, but also works with the recreational locations nearby, fish and wildlife, and water quality of the river.
There's also a wildlife nature are for McNary dam nearby and a Beach for families to visit!
The dam is only about half an hour south of Kennewick, but if you have more time in the day, take Highway 12 East out of Pasco to Highway 730 West for a more scenic drive along the Columbia River.
Come back tomorrow for another visual road trip to a different backyard gem!