PASCO, WA - Looking for a little stress relief during this pandemic? AXE KPR, a new local business offers outdoor axe throwing, and the owners say it's a great way to blow off some steam.
"After being quarantine and cooped up for months, I think people are ready to de-stress and axe throwing is a fantastic stress reliever," Owner, Rick Lawson said.
Rick and his wife Valery Lawson planned to open up their warehouse and axe throwing business back in March, but when the Coronavirus hit they had to adjust their plans and get creative.
The axe throwing range is now located outdoors with picnic tables, next door to a brewery and shares the lot with a taco truck.
The husband and wife duo built the range themselves and say they are excited to bring such a fun sport to the Tri-Cities.
"The most fun thing about axe throwing is trying something new. It’s a challenge, but once you can stick it in the wood it's such a satisfying feeling, and you kinda have that primal instinct in a way. It's just a really fun experience and it’s exciting. You definitely get an adrenaline rush," Owner, Valery Lawson told us.
And according to the Lawson's almost anyone can do it.
"Axe throwing is not about strength, it’s about precision and finesse. You don't want to throw it too hard in fact. You wanna throw it so it gets to the target, and it doesn't take a whole lot of strength to make it happen. These (axes) are about one and half pound hatches," Rick said.
The best way to book an axe throwing session is online on their website AXEKPR.com, but walk-ins are also welcome. Kids over the age of 10 are welcome with adult supervision.