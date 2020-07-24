KENNEWICK, WA - A huge plume of smoke went up around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening just west of Kennewick. The Department of Natural Resources reported the Badger Fire to be 250 acres.
The fire started near Badger Canyon allegedly from someone target shooting. Several people had to evacuate but by nine they were all able to go back home.
Nearly every fire department in the Columbia Basin showed up to help fight it. DNR also brought in a helicopter to drop water.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are working to identify the vehicle and the people believed to have been shooting guns.