TRI-CITIES, WA - As the Coronavirus makes it way across the nation and city wide lock downs begin, the internet and even text messages are spreading false Martial law rumors.
Many viewers and social media users reported receiving a text message saying Martial law is coming, and to stock up on a "two weeks supply" of things you will need. People thought it was real, and soon it went viral.
The National Security Council says those text messages are completely false.
Yes, the Coronavirus is here-- but martial law is not. We have all heard of martial law, but how exactly does it work? Who has the authority to call it to action?
Martial law is when ordinary laws are thrown out and the military steps in, especially during a national emergency. The President, State Governors and even county Sheriffs can enact martial law.
Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says national and local lock downs are a health precaution- not martial law.
"No. No. I have no indication of that [Martial law] what so ever. All we are doing is trying to ask for volunteer cooperation from the citizens to, ya know for the furtherment and interest of public safety. We don’t want people to get this [Corona] virus," he said.
When Martial law is in place all civil liberties and free speech are no longer protected, in simple terms, the government has the authority.
But Martial law is not common, nationally it was only used once during the Civil War.
Hatcher says for now the Coronavirus may continue to change the way we go about our lives, "this has been unprecedented for all of us," he said.
When asked about whether he thinks officials will enact Martial law in the near future, Hatcher says his team continually plugs into the White House and Martial law is extremely unlikely.
"I would be highly surprised. I saw some of the facebook posts and the rumors, but there is no indication of that at this point," he told us.
Political Science experts say the best way to stay informed during these trying times is by following qualified news agencies, government websites and official government social media accounts.
Fact checking is crucial and together we can avoid the spread of misinformation. Today and always It’s really important to qualify the information we receive before we share it.
For more information on how to spot fake stories and fact check see the links below:
- PolitifactPulitzer Prize wining site run by editors and reporters from the Tampa Bay Times (Florida) newspaper. "PolitiFact is a fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others who speak up in American politics.... The PolitiFact state sites are run by news organizations that have partnered with the Times." Read about their principles under 'About Us.'
- FactCheck.org"FactCheck.org is a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania....a nonpartisan, nonprofit “consumer advocate” for voters that aims to reduce the level of deception and confusion in U.S. politics. We monitor the factual accuracy of what is said by major U.S. political players in the form of TV ads, debates, speeches, interviews and news releases."
- FlackCheck"Headquartered at the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, FlackCheck.org is the political literacy companion site to the award-winning FactCheck.org. The site provides resources designed to help viewers recognize flaws in arguments in general and political ads in particular."
- OpenSecrets.org"Nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit, the Center for Responsive Politics is the nation's premier research group tracking money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy."
- Fact Check (Washington Post)"The purpose of this Web site, and an accompanying column in the Sunday print edition of The Washington Post, is to “truth squad” the statements of political figures regarding issues of great importance, be they national, international or local."
- Snopes"The definitive Internet reference source for urban legends, folklore, myths, rumors, and misinformation."
- Duke Reporters' Lab: Fact CheckingIncludes a database of global fact-checking sites, which can be viewed as a map or as a list; also includes how they identify fact-checkers.
- International Fact-Checking Network fact-checkers’ code of principlesThe International Fact-Checking Network "is a forum for fact-checkers worldwide hosted by the Poynter Institute for Media Studies."