RICHLAND, WA-
It all started when six-year old Bennett Meyer drew up plans for a spider-shaped candy dispenser. When he showed his mom, she knew exactly who could help. Bennett's Grandpa, John Cadwell, said working with Bennett has been his favorite part of the project.
"She told me about his picture and said you should ask Gapo to help you--because we build all sorts of stuff," said Cadwell.
John has always gone all-out for Halloween, dressing up in amazing costumes he creates. This year he's putting his energy into helping make his grandson's dream come true.
"We really figured out how to build this thing with hot glue, jigsaws and a drill press," said Cadwell.
A love for Halloween runs in the family. Bennett's favorite part of the holiday is simple:
"Candy and carving pumpkins," said Meyer.
John says this year has been hard for so many people, so this machine's purpose is to give back.
"This is a good year just to be giving so this is the giving machine that we built," said Cadwell.
Bennett knows this machine will make people smile. He tells me the reason they built it is for other children to enjoy.
"So kids can have fun," said Meyer.
They're figuring out how to make this machine completely "COVID safe," and the final product is coming soon.
"There will be a spider over the top and there will probably be glowing lights and probably music playing in the background," said Cadwell.