KID & CBDR Bring Awareness To Canal Safety With Joint Presentation

KENNEWICK, WA-
On Saturday Morning, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue partnered with Kennewick Irrigation District for their first-ever joint event, complete with mock-rescues. The presentation was meant to show just how powerful and dangerous canals can be.
Caleb Farmer is a Training Officer with CBDR.
"You don't see a lot of flow on top. It looks pretty calm. We see that a little bit on the river as well. But there is a very strong undercurrent," said Farmer.
Not only can canal water be hazardous for many reasons---but it moves fast. They are designed to move irrigation water, so even if it looks inviting on a hot day, don't go near it. The biggest mistake you can make is thinking canals aren't dangerous.
"In these canals especially, there's a buildup of algae, right on top of that canvas--which is what makes it slick. As soon as you hit that, it doesn't take much it takes you right off your feet," said Farmer.
Matthew Berglund is the Public Relations Coordinator for KID. He says if someone falls in, don't go after them.
"If you fall into a canal or you see someone fall into the canal, do not try and rescue them yourself. Call 911 immediately. They'll call us and well make sure we get someone out here as quickly as possible," said Berglund.
Canals are all around our area, running next to our roads and through our neighborhoods. These canals pose a greater risk than you might think.
"The worst-case scenario is someone goes in and they get all upset and frustrated and they can't get out. So someone goes in to help them and a lot of times that second person that comes in is the one who gets in a lot of trouble," said Farmer.
Berglund says it's best just to stay away.
"Keep away. Keep away from canals. They're not for play," said Berglund.
If you get into a bad situation in any body of water, remember to stay calm.
"If you start to panic, that's when you start to suck in water and that's when you begin to drown. Whenever you're in a body of water, you want to try and float on your back. Call for help as best as you can," said Farmer.