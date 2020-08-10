TRI-CITIES, WA - The recent "Fair Food Drive-Up" event at CG Public House was an overwhelming success- so much the family owned restaurant wasn't equipped to handle it. The food festival left many waiting in line and without food, but since then the organizers have made changes, and they say this time not only will there be enough food, but you’ll get it much quicker.
"We listened to what everybody said and we came up with a new and improved plan. We are asking people to pick up a car pass and we are only allowing 50 cars per hour... that way we can ensure we don't run out of food," said Shirley Simmons, Owner of CG Public House.
You'll need to plan ahead if you are looking to attend the next "Fair Food" event on Saturday, August 15th.
Here's how it works: In order to participate you will need to pick up a lanyard car pass ahead of time. Think of this like it’s a reservation at a restaurant. Each lanyard will have a one hour window for you to attend the event.
Lanyards will be available for pick up at CG Public House starting on Wednesday and throughout the week at various locations throughout the Tri-Cities.
Shirley says if can't stop by the restaurant to pick up a car pass you can also grab one from the CG Public House catering van at the locations below:
Pasco: Wednesday, August 12th from 11:30am to 1pm in the HAPO Center parking lot.
Richland: Thursday, August 13th from 5pm to 6:30 pm in the Albertson's parking lot off of Gage Blvd.
Kennewick: Friday, August 14th from 11:30am to 1pm in Columbia Park at Bite at the Landing.
The drive-up fair food event takes place on Saturday August 15th from 10:30am to 1pm and will open back up at 4pm to 8pm.