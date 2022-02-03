YAKIMA, WA - The Innovation Center in Yakima hasn't been open long but already it's made headlines because of their student's success. Earlier this week I reported on three students from the Innovation Center who were nationally recognized for an app they created.
The new school for 7th to 9th grade opened in September with three pathways of learning students can follow. The pathways are STEM Engineering, Computer Science and Health Sciences. For the upcoming school year, a fourth pathway, robotics agricultural science, will also be available. The Innovation Center will also become a 7-12th school.
The Director of Student Experience Russle Tuman says it's important to have a school like this in the Yakima Valley so students have options.
"Not every student is successful in the traditional model we have the option to provide a spot for them to be successful and to cater to their interests," Tuman said.
Students work within their pathway cohorts and can work at the pace they feel comfortable with. Hands on learning is motto here.
Ninth Grader Allegra Robles showed off a wooden puzzle she created at the Innovation Center.
"I came here and we used one of the routers and I used my print and put it onto my hard drive and put it into the laser cutter and it did it all by itself," Robles said.
Robles is in the STEM Engineering pathway and said she feels this school is preparing her for the work force.
"I'll be more than ready," Robles said. "Even if I wanted to do a small job like architect or landscaping with my experience and the stuff that I'm doing here I bet you people will definitely be asking me to apply."
Robles said she doesn't think this school is different from others but she has learned more here than she ever would have at a regular school.
"To be honest it's something I thought I never would be able to do it's an experience that is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I was able to do," Robles said.
Students also have apprenticeship opportunities. The Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC) partners with the West Valley School District to work with local partners and give students opportunities. Recently, two students started working at Pexco to learn about machining.
The AJAC instructor Steven Matczak said he's excited for those students.
"They know what they want to do, they're excited about learning about entering the work force," Matczak said.
Matczak has a wider age range of students ranging from 16 to their mid 50s. He has about 10 students in an online and in-person setting. He also teaches an evening adult class.
The Innovation Center also has a room full of donated clothing, shoes, books and food for people in need. Anyone within the West Valley School District can go and grab what they need. Community members can also donate by getting in contact with the school.
On February 9, the Innovation Center will make it's existence known by hosting a STEM Fair where community members can go after 7p.m. and check out the school. Computer Science students will also be offering help with people's technology.
The Superintendent for the West Valley School District Peter Finch said they are really happy to showcase their new school.
"[It's] open to anyone in the community that wants to see the good things happening here," Finch said.