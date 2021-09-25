Prosser Alpaca Farms Celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days

PROSSER, WA-
National Alpaca Farm Days are a chance for alpaca farmers to open up their farms to the public so they can learn more about the animals and why they're so special.
Dawn Beals, the owner of PacaPoo LLC, says Prosser has the largest concentration of alpaca farms in the state of Washington. These farm owners stick together.
"This is probably the least competitive business that I could think of because everybody is out there willing to help each other, willing to pull for each other," said Beals.
Besides owning alpacas--one thing they all have in common is they hope to share the joy of the animals with visitors. That's the idea behind alpaca farm days.
Farm owners come together to share their passion for the animals---from buying, to breeding and showing to shearing.
Donna Noski is the owner of Alpacas at Red Barn Farm.
"Seeing the products that come from it and sharing with people the quality they're getting when they get alpaca products and really encouraging them to support the industry," said Noski.
Alpaca fibers have many uses--and creating quality products and bringing those to our region is part of their mission.
Linda Mackey is the General Manager at Natural Maximum Alpacas.
"We all started looking at this as a wonderful way to bring natural fibers to Prosser and natural animal things that we could have on our agri-tours," said Mackey.
"I like to knit and I thought, 'Oh, this will be a great way. I'll just have three or four of them and ill have my own yarn,'" said Noski. "And then three or four became about 24 right now. I have very little time for the knitting and spinning and weaving."
Owning alpacas is a labor of love, but opening up their farms is how these farmers share that love for alpacas with others.
"If they've never seen alpacas before the wonder in their eyes, especially the little kids, the light just amazes me every time," said Beals.
Some of these farmers as well as others from the region will be at the Pacific Northwest Alpaca Association's showcase in Moses lake at the Grant county fairgrounds October 9th and 10th.