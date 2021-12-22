Chiawana boys wrestling has a history of excellence.
"They want to be know as one of the most dominant programs in Washington," said head coach Jack Anderson.
And the Riverhawks look to continue that tradition this year. The pandemic left the mat empty last season, but the two season before that? Chiawana bot wrestling was back-to-back MCC and 4A state champions. The have the same goal for this season, despite the gap year.
"Our goal is to win a state title," said Anderson, "as a team and then each of these kids has some individual goals that they want to achieve so we are trying to support them along that way and hope we can end the season in February with some hardware."
This sentiment echoed by the team:
"We just want to go out and we want to three-peat," said senior Darion Johnson. "We want to win our third state title and end this year on a bang. It's some of our senior years. Kids we've grown up with our whole lives." "
Head coach Jack Anderson this is one of the best teams to come through the Riverhawk wrestling room.
"A great group of kids that have been in our program," said Anderson, "our kid's program -- since they were little. A lot of them are seniors now, so they have been chasing a team and individual state title for the past 10 years."
Seniors Darion Johnson (170) and Isaiah Anderson (195) won individual state titles their freshman and sophomore years, but didn't get the chance as juniors due to the pandemic.
"Going into high school," said Isaiah, "my goal was to be a four time state champion. My freshman, sophomore year, I thought I would achieve that, and sadly COVID took that away. I'm optimistic I'm going to get my third state title."
Isaiah is an Oregon State wrestling commit and says the lost year only motivated him more.
"In a way it was good for me," said Isaiah. "It motivated me to get to get to work. While people were maybe sitting on the couch, I was up every day, working, lifting, running. Just trying to get after it to make sure I can get a state title my senior year."
The boys team is ranked #1 in the 4A preseason polls while the girls are ranked 5th.