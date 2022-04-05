Mostly clear and chilly breezy to gusty winds 25-35 mph and lows in the 20s and low 30s. Tomorrow sunshine calms winds and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be really nice with warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front moves in Friday evening, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of mountain showers temperatures will drop back into the 50s and 60s.
Chilly and Breezy Tonight...Sunshine Tomorrow
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.