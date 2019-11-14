Gray and chilly today with locally dense fog from the foothills of the Blues stretching north into the Palouse and Spokane. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-near 40, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs mid-upper 40s.
Our next front will move through the ridge Thursday night-Friday producing rain showers for the lowlands (mainly morning and early afternoon) and rain for all the mountain passes (snow levels around 7-5,000 ft). Highs Friday in the low 50s and lows in the 30s.
Ridging returns Saturday and Sunday producing another round of low clouds and fog. Weekend temperatures in the low-mid 50s and lows in the mid-upper 30s. A weak disturbance sneaking through the ridge on Sunday could produce a few stray showers mainly along the east slopes on the Cascades. Models continue to struggle with the strength and placement of the weather system on Tuesday. For now, will go with rain at times with cooler temps in the low 50s. Colder air arrives midweek with high dropping into the 40s and lows in the 20s.