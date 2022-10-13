Mostly clear, calm winds, and smoke and haze in the air tonight. Chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees above average for this time of year and are fluctuating 30-35 degrees between daytime highs and overnight lows.
Friday Sunny and hazy with more “June like” temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the chilly 40s.
This weekend will bring once again beautiful sunshine and warm daytime highs and chilly overnight lows. Winds will increase Saturday afternoon look for gusts 20-25 mph.
This pattern will continue through the end of next week, when finally, we may have a chance of some much need rain!
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Cool and Hazy... 41
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/42
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/42
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/41
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/41
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/40
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 74/40
Yakima
Thursday Night... Cool and Hazy... 41
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 79/43
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/41
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/40
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/41
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/41
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/38
