Happy Thursday everyone! We saw another day full sunshine, with highs in the 70s. Temperatures take a dip tonight into a much colder evening as temperatures reach freezing and below.
Chilly to start tomorrow, from 2AM-10AM there is a Freeze Warning the National Weather Service has issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, the Lower Columbia Basin, into the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Washington and does extended into Oregon as well. Temperatures are set to drop into the upper 20s to right at freezing. Make sure to protect plants or any vegetation that may be sensitive to those chilly temperatures!
Cold temperatures will not last long, as more sunshine and warmer temperatures are set for our Friday ahead. A ridge of high pressure continues to build onshore keeping us mainly dry through the weekend.
A northerly flow may push a little instability in this weekend, mainly rain showers for the mountains. Overall, for most of us the weather will stay dry and mild. Highs in the low-mid 70s with lows in the 40s.
Dry weather should continue through early next week with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows in the 40s. A stronger front arrives next Wednesday with gusty winds and afternoon showers. Highs cool into the upper 60s-near 70 by mid-week.