Mostly clear skies tonight winds decreasing and low temperatures get ready.... mid 30’s to low 40’s. Areas of frost develop tonight in the Yakima Valley between 5 AM – 11 AM. Tomorrow through Saturday mostly sunny and temperatures drop a few more degrees to the mid to low 60’s. Saturday the next system moves over the Cascades into the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys with a slight chance of rain 20% which will increase overnight to 40% chance on Sunday for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. Temperatures drop into the 50’s beginning Monday.
Chilly Night & Frost Possible in The Yakima Valley Tonight
