Scattered showers developing this morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and spreading east into the Tri-Cities by mid-late morning.  There is a slight chance we could see a wet snowflake mixing in with the showers this morning, but mainly over the highs hilltops and no accumulation.  Showers will end after 4-6 pm.  Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50. 

A cold front will bring rain to the lowlands and snow to the mountains above 4,000ft today. 

Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades... Until 4 PM

  • Snow above 4,000 ft. and mix below
  • White and Stevens Pass: 6-11"

Clearing skies tonight behind the front with patchy fog developing by Thursday morning.  Mainly dry tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s-near 40.  Another system pushes into the region late Thursday night-Friday with a few stray showers and breezy winds.  Temperatures warm into the upper 50s-mid 60s.  Another warm day Saturday, but winds will turn gusty with a few showers ahead of an approaching cold front.  

Temperatures drop into the 40s on Sunday with overnight lows in the 20s-low 30s.  Mostly sunny and colder next Monday with highs in the 30s-low 40s.  Cold showers with a weather system on Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the low-mid 30s.

