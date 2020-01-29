Scattered showers developing this morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and spreading east into the Tri-Cities by mid-late morning. There is a slight chance we could see a wet snowflake mixing in with the showers this morning, but mainly over the highs hilltops and no accumulation. Showers will end after 4-6 pm. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
A cold front will bring rain to the lowlands and snow to the mountains above 4,000ft today.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades... Until 4 PM
- Snow above 4,000 ft. and mix below
- White and Stevens Pass: 6-11"
Clearing skies tonight behind the front with patchy fog developing by Thursday morning. Mainly dry tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s-near 40. Another system pushes into the region late Thursday night-Friday with a few stray showers and breezy winds. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s-mid 60s. Another warm day Saturday, but winds will turn gusty with a few showers ahead of an approaching cold front.
Temperatures drop into the 40s on Sunday with overnight lows in the 20s-low 30s. Mostly sunny and colder next Monday with highs in the 30s-low 40s. Cold showers with a weather system on Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the low-mid 30s.