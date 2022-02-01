Mostly to partly sunny today and cooler. Snow showers will continue today in the Cascades and Blues with 1-4" of snow possible. Morning temperatures in the upper teens-mid 20s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
A ridge of high pressure sitting of the west coast will provide us with light winds and sunshine for the first day of February. A weak disturbance will drop down the front side of the ridge tomorrow. This will bring another round of snow to the mountains and increase our clouds Wednesday. It might even be able to squeeze a renegade snowflake out of the clouds Wednesday night in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow in the northwesterly flow with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Thursday looks dry with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30.
A cold front will push into the Pacific Northwest Friday night-Saturday morning with the Cascades and Blues catching most of the moisture (snow). However, there is a slight chance for a snow flake or two Friday night-early Saturday morning. No Accumulation in the lower elevations. Clearing skies by Saturday afternoon as high pressure quickly moves into the region. Highs in the 40s and lows in the mid-upper 20s. Patchy low clouds and fog return Sunday morning. Fog becoming more widespread early next week with a strengthening inversion overhead.