Patchy morning fog with a slight chance sprinkle or flurries. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a few sunbreaks this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low-upper 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
A weak upper level low, currently moving through northeast Oregon on its way to Montana, will produce a few sprinkles/flurries this morning in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains. A flat ridge builds into the area on Christmas Eve with quiet weather, but we will need to watch out for some late night/early morning freezing fog, highs in the mid 30s-near 40s. A weak disturbance on Christmas morning may produce a few flurries or sprinkles, highs in the mid-upper 30s.
Our quiet weather continues Thursday-Saturday with areas of late night/morning freezing fog and chilly/cold highs in the mid-upper 30s. Models are hinting as a stronger system arriving Sunday with a chance for some light snow, highs in the low-mid 30s.