BENTON COUNTY, WA - If you are wondering how to get rid of your Christmas tree, there are plenty of recycling options coming up.
If you are a customer with Basin Disposal in West Richland, Benton City, or in Franklin County, you can dispose of your Christmas tree by leaving it next to your regular garbage.
In Richland, Waste Management is picking up trees curbside from January 2nd through the 11th. Any trees over six feet tall must be cut in half. You can also dispose the tree at the Horn Rapids Landfill.
In Yakima, an Camp Primetime is helping people get rid of their trees at Washington Tractor, right off of Fruitvale Bouldevard, until January 6th. They will also be collecting donations which will benefit the organization and the children who are helped by them.
In Hermiston, Oregon, you can drop off your tree at the recycling site in Butte Park for free. This service runs until January 28th.