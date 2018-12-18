PROSSER-WA- Holiday gift baskets and candies are a Christmas-time staple for many. The local company, Chukar Cherries, is known for their delicious cherry confections and recently opened up a brand new shipping facility to keep up with this demand.
The building is located just steps from their main store and processing facility. During this holiday season about 1,500 packages are shipped out of it every single day. Just 100-200 packages are shipped from Chukar Cherries on your average day.
The 12,000 foot building aids the company in boxing, labeling packages ready to be shipped and the creation of their popular gift baskets.
"We moved in end of September and we have already shipped 20,000 packages out of it so we're excited," their general manager, Tim Oten said.
This building has been helping the company increase their production level and they are now able to meet UPS's shipping deadlines. Prior to the new building they would have to push shipments to the next day because they were too backlogged.
Chukar Cherries ships 10-15 times their average daily amount during this time of year and since everything is source locally they want to make sure the ingredients stay fresh.
The new building allows faster shipping times and fresher products.