PASCO, WA- New Years Eve is just a day away and you may be wanting to set off fireworks to celebrate, but a lot of areas in our region do not allow fireworks. One exception, and new this year is the City of Pasco. They will be allowing people to light them off on the holiday.
After 22 years of banning the use of personal fireworks, they will be allowing the sale and use of certain personal fireworks this New Years Eve.
The fireworks they are permitting include:
- Cone Fountains
- Sparklers
- Ground Spinners
- Smoke Devices
- Novelties (Poppers, Snap & Pops...etc)
- Cylindrical Fountains
- Wheels
The City of Pasco says you cannot light off anything that "goes up or blows up." They want you to remember that some fireworks are still illegal.
The new ordinance came about during a city council meeting in May of 2018 where they partially legalized fireworks with these specific rules.
They are only allowing them to be lit off on December 31st starting at 6 PM.
Here is list of other cities rules:
Richland: https://www.ci.richland.wa.us/departments/fire-and-emergency-services/residential-and-holiday-safety/fireworks-in-richland
West Richland: https://www.codepublishing.com/WA/WestRichland/html/WestRichland08/WestRichland0822.html#8.22.060
Kennewick: Illegal https://www.go2kennewick.com/DocumentCenter/View/572/KMC--1530-Fire-Prevention-Code-PDF?bidId=
Yakima: Illegal http://www.yakimacounty.us/1180/Fire-Marshals-Office
Prosser: Illegal https://www.co.benton.wa.us/pview.aspx?id=853&catid=0
Walla Walla: https://www.codepublishing.com/WA/WallaWalla/html/WallaWalla08/WallaWalla0809.html#8.09.030
If you violate any of these rules you subject to a fine and if you see any violations, call emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.