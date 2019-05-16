KENNEWICK, WA - A teacher at Westgate Elementary in Kennewick was certainly surprised by a Classroom Makeover.
Nicole Hagner is an ESL, or English as a second language, teacher. She has been teaching for more than a decade and actually went to the same school when she was a girl. Her mother even taught there, too.
A colleague nominated her saying that she is a wonderful teacher who makes a huge impact on so many families through her work in the classroom.
"I learn more from those families than those kids can probably ever learn from me... so," Hagner tearfully said.
She will actually be switching from ESL to a kindergarten class next year. That's where she will spend the $250 gift from Kadlec.
Once again, congratulations, Nicole!