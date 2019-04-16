KENNEWICK, WA - It's time again for another Classroom Makeover surprise!
Our team visited Mrs. Lamprey's second grade classroom at Washington Elementary School in Kennewick. The paraeducator in the classroom nominated Mrs. Lamprey, who has been teaching for 20 years.
"Oh I feel honored and blessed," said Lamprey. "Being a teacher, there are so many supplies we need to provide for the students. This gives me the opportunity to provide some special needs and cover their needs for them. It's just a great blessing and honor."
She will get $250 to spend on classroom supplies thanks to our partnership with Kadlec. She said she will use the money to purchase more books for the students and upgrade her jungle-themed classroom.
If you would like to nominate a teacher for a Classroom Makeover click here.