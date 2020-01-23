PASCO, WA - It's time for another Classroom Makeover surprise. Cathie Tate is an advanced math teacher at Delta High School in Pasco. She has been working in Pasco schools since 1990.
Students say she can be tough on them with their schoolwork but in the best way. She cares about them and that is obvious. A former student actually nominated her.
We asked what she loves about teaching.
"Their smiles. When it click and they go 'Ahh i get it," said Tate. She explained that takes a lot of patience.
Mrs. Tate not only teaches high schoolers. She is also an adjunct professor for WSU Tri-Cities. There, she teaches college students elementary math.
Classroom Makeover is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec. The winners receive $250 to spend on classroom supplies.
