PASCO, WA - Another teacher is surprsied with a Classroom Makeover - this time at Maya Angelou Elementary School in Pasco.
The nomination of third grade teacher Ashley Zahn said she is ''not only a phenomenal teacher but an all-around good person." Mrs. Zahn supports her students at weekend events and she really cares a lot about them.
"I just love being a teacher. I love my students so much. Hearing that people see that and appreciate that it means a lot because I put my heart and soul into teaching and my kids mean everything to me, so," said Zahn.
This is Mrs. Zahn's first time teaching in her own classroom. Congratulations, Mrs. Zahn!
Classroom Makeover is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec. A teacher is recognized every month of the school year.
