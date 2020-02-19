WEST RICHLAND, WA - It's time for another Classroom Makeover!
This time Ms. Davis at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland got surprised. Jeanne Davis has been a teacher for almost 30 years and spends a lot of her money out of her own pocket to make sure her students have the best possible learning environment. She says the surprise makeover money will really help.
"I'm very excited," said Ms. Davis. "This will be my 27th year and I still love what I do. It's very challenging every day. It's very different every day but I love it."
Classroom Makeover is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec. Winners receive $250 to spend on classroom supplies.
If you know of a deserving teacher nominate them here.