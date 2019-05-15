PASCO, WA - It's time again for another Classroom Makeover surprise!
We visited Ms. Leighty's financial literacy classroom at Chiawana High School in Pasco.
Ms. Leighty grew up in Pasco, graduated from Pasco High and now teaches financial literacy at Chiawana High. A Junior Achievement volunteer nominated her for our latest Classroom Makeover surprise and, boy, is she deserving!
She will get $250 to spend on classroom supplies thanks to our partnership with Kadlec.
