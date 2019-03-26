WEST RICHLAND, WA - For this Classroom Makeover, we visited Lindsey Smith's fourth grade classroom in West Richland.
Mrs. Smith is a fourth-grade teacher, and one of her student's parents nominated her for the classroom makeover.
The nomination says Mrs. Smith is kind and warm and very good at her job. She says she just loves working with fourth graders.
"I just love that they have such diverse personalities," Mrs. Smith said. "They're fun everyday and they challenge me, and I get to hopefully have a positive impact on their life."
Thanks to NBC Right Now's partnership with Kadlec, Mrs. Smith gets $250 to spend on classroom supplies!