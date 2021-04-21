Mostly clear tonight with light winds and temperatures in the mid 40’s. Thursday “Earth Day” starts of clear and sunny and daytime highs in the low 70’s for Yakima and upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities. Winds pick up in the Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley in the afternoon 10 to 15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph. Clouds increase Thursday evening with possible stray showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm and low temperatures in the 40’s.
With warm temperatures comes rapid snow melt so be aware of rising water levels of rivers and creeks. No flooding is in the forecast at this time however the water levels will be higher and rapid moving and cold. Be careful near rivers streams and creeks.