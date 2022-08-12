Clear and breezy to gusty winds tonight overnight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is a Red Flag Warning through tomorrow morning just outside of our viewing area due to T-Storms and gusty winds, although the warning is outside of Tri-Cities, Yakima etc...Fire danger remains extremely high....Be Firewise! 

The weekend looks beautiful with loads of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 90s. We will also have breezy to gusty winds Fri-Sat which will elevate fire danger through the region. 

Triple Digits are back next week. 

***RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR 
ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN 
COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER... 
 

Tri-Cities 

 Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 100/65 

Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 91/57 

Sunday... Sunny... 94/58 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 98/65 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 101/68 

Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 105/70 

Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 106/74 

 Yakima 

Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 96/59 

Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 89/53 

Sunday... Sunny... 91/55 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 95/58 

Tuesday...  Mostly Sunny... 98/62 

Wednesday...  Sunny, Hot... 102/65 

Thursday...  Sunny, Hot... 104/70 

 More Weather Updates Here