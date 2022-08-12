Clear and breezy to gusty winds tonight overnight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is a Red Flag Warning through tomorrow morning just outside of our viewing area due to T-Storms and gusty winds, although the warning is outside of Tri-Cities, Yakima etc...Fire danger remains extremely high....Be Firewise!
The weekend looks beautiful with loads of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 90s. We will also have breezy to gusty winds Fri-Sat which will elevate fire danger through the region.
Triple Digits are back next week.
***RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR
ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN
COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER...
Tri-Cities
Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 100/65
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 91/57
Sunday... Sunny... 94/58
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 98/65
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 101/68
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 105/70
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 106/74
Yakima
Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 96/59
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 89/53
Sunday... Sunny... 91/55
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 95/58
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 98/62
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 102/65
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 104/70
