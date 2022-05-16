Mostly clear and breezy tonight winds 5-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny light winds and warm temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We're looking for a windy and possibly wet Wednesday. Rain will be isolated to the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and the upper crest of the Cascades and foothills of the Blues. Winds will be strong as the front pushes in 25-30 mph and gusts 40-50 mph and temperatures drop back into the upper 50s and low to mid and upper 60s.
Warm and dry into the weekend and flirting with 80 degrees on Sunday in the Columbia Basin.
